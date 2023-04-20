Unusual Put Option Trade in Truist Financial (TFC) Worth $334.48K

On April 20, 2023 at 09:47:17 ET an unusually large $334.48K block of Put contracts in Truist Financial (TFC) was sold, with a strike price of $32.50 / share, expiring in 274 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.21 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.19th percentile of all recent large trades made in TFC options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truist Financial. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFC is 0.42%, an increase of 6.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 1,156,087K shares. The put/call ratio of TFC is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.46% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Truist Financial is $49.21. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 41.46% from its latest reported closing price of $34.79.

The projected annual revenue for Truist Financial is $25,440MM, an increase of 14.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DEUS - Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 7.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 6.58% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 3,431K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,547K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Bailard holds 48K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VOOV - Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares holds 238K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 6.90% over the last quarter.

Carolinas Wealth Consulting holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 7.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $509 billion as of December 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC.

