Unusual Put Option Trade in TripAdvisor (TRIP) Worth $343.20K

On April 21, 2023 at 12:57:24 ET an unusually large $343.20K block of Put contracts in TripAdvisor (TRIP) was bought, with a strike price of $8.00 / share, expiring in 637 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TRIP options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 609 funds or institutions reporting positions in TripAdvisor. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRIP is 0.15%, a decrease of 14.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 113,863K shares. The put/call ratio of TRIP is 2.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.12% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for TripAdvisor is $26.30. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.12% from its latest reported closing price of $18.25.

The projected annual revenue for TripAdvisor is $1,748MM, an increase of 17.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Counterpoint Mutual Funds holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 165.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 34,454.02% over the last quarter.

MASTER INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO - Large Cap Index Master Portfolio holds 70K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 16.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 10.16% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,177K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares, representing an increase of 61.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 83.41% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Blended Large Cap Growth Managed Volatility Fund Standard Class holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 82.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 42.20% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 72K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TripAdvisor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps hundreds of millions of travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 878 million reviews and opinions of 8.8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

