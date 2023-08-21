Unusual Put Option Trade in Trip.com Group Ltd - ADR (TCOM) Worth $429.00K

On August 21, 2023 at 11:49:24 ET an unusually large $429.00K block of Put contracts in Trip.com Group Ltd - ADR (TCOM) was bought, with a strike price of $36.00 / share, expiring in 151 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.24 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 87.31th percentile of all recent large trades made in TCOM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 700 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trip.com Group Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCOM is 0.70%, a decrease of 3.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.35% to 312,048K shares. The put/call ratio of TCOM is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.85% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trip.com Group Ltd - ADR is 51.47. The forecasts range from a low of 42.27 to a high of $60.47. The average price target represents an increase of 36.85% from its latest reported closing price of 37.61.

The projected annual revenue for Trip.com Group Ltd - ADR is 30,384MM, an increase of 51.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.56.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 23,610K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FIL holds 10,644K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,879K shares, representing a decrease of 86.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCOM by 73.25% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 8,880K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,889K shares, representing a decrease of 78.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCOM by 47.77% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,427K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,351K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCOM by 12.06% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,429K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,394K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCOM by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Trip.com Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trip.com Group Limited is a leading one-stop travel service provider consisting of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites, and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the largest travel companies in the world in terms of gross merchandise value.

