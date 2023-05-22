Unusual Put Option Trade in Trip.com Group Ltd - ADR (TCOM) Worth $330.00K

On May 22, 2023 at 09:44:49 ET an unusually large $330.00K block of Put contracts in Trip.com Group Ltd - ADR (TCOM) was bought, with a strike price of $40.00 / share, expiring in 116 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.02 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TCOM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 698 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trip.com Group Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 11.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCOM is 0.73%, an increase of 23.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.04% to 363,954K shares. The put/call ratio of TCOM is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.23% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trip.com Group Ltd - ADR is 48.29. The forecasts range from a low of 41.55 to a high of $60.78. The average price target represents an increase of 45.23% from its latest reported closing price of 33.25.

The projected annual revenue for Trip.com Group Ltd - ADR is 30,384MM, an increase of 51.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.56.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 19,879K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,730K shares, representing a decrease of 14.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCOM by 48.08% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 15,889K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,127K shares, representing a decrease of 39.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCOM by 20.02% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,351K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,428K shares, representing a decrease of 24.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCOM by 15.96% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 7,889K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,678K shares, representing a decrease of 22.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCOM by 13.29% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 7,591K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,271K shares, representing a decrease of 35.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCOM by 22.89% over the last quarter.

Trip.com Group Background Information

Trip.com Group Limited is a leading one-stop travel service provider consisting of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites, and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the largest travel companies in the world in terms of gross merchandise value.

