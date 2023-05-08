Unusual Put Option Trade in Trinseo (TSE) Worth $65.00K

On May 8, 2023 at 13:07:04 ET an unusually large $65.00K block of Put contracts in Trinseo (TSE) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 102 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.55 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TSE options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trinseo. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSE is 0.09%, an increase of 42.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.82% to 36,763K shares. The put/call ratio of TSE is 1.95, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.55% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trinseo is 27.54. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 57.55% from its latest reported closing price of 17.48.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Trinseo is 4,863MM, an increase of 6.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&g Investment Management holds 7,625K shares representing 21.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,608K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,556K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSE by 15.09% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,597K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares, representing an increase of 21.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSE by 39.81% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,301K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares, representing an increase of 21.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSE by 41.27% over the last quarter.

Towle holds 1,151K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Trinseo Declares $0.14 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 received the payment on April 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $17.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.20%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.69%, the lowest has been 0.44%, and the highest has been 10.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

Trinseo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable, and value-creating products that are intrinsic to our daily lives. By partnering with like-minded stakeholders, Trinseo is dedicated to making a positive impact on society by supporting the sustainability goals of our customers in a wide range of end-markets including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.8 billion in net sales with 2,700 employees globally in 2019.

See all Trinseo regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.