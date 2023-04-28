Unusual Put Option Trade in Trinseo (TSE) Worth $37.79K

On April 28, 2023 at 09:44:24 ET an unusually large $37.79K block of Put contracts in Trinseo (TSE) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 21 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trinseo. This is an increase of 143 owner(s) or 44.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSE is 0.09%, an increase of 59.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.71% to 37,493K shares. The put/call ratio of TSE is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.12% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trinseo is $27.54. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 56.12% from its latest reported closing price of $17.64.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Trinseo is $4,863MM, a decrease of 2.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TPSC - Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 55.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSE by 116.21% over the last quarter.

PRF - Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSE by 39.59% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Small Cap Index V.I. Fund Class I holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trexquant Investment holds 16K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 34.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSE by 53.37% over the last quarter.

DISSX - BNY Mellon Smallcap Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 6.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSE by 39.04% over the last quarter.

Trinseo Declares $0.14 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 received the payment on April 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $17.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.67%, the lowest has been 0.44%, and the highest has been 10.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.17 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

Trinseo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable, and value-creating products that are intrinsic to our daily lives. By partnering with like-minded stakeholders, Trinseo is dedicated to making a positive impact on society by supporting the sustainability goals of our customers in a wide range of end-markets including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.8 billion in net sales with 2,700 employees globally in 2019.

See all Trinseo regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.