Unusual Put Option Trade in TJX Companies (TJX) Worth $1,230.00K

On May 4, 2023 at 11:33:01 ET an unusually large $1,230.00K block of Put contracts in TJX Companies (TJX) was bought, with a strike price of $70.00 / share, expiring in 624 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.06 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TJX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2843 funds or institutions reporting positions in TJX Companies. This is an increase of 120 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TJX is 0.59%, a decrease of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 1,225,061K shares. The put/call ratio of TJX is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.93% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for TJX Companies is 88.69. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.93% from its latest reported closing price of 77.84.

The projected annual revenue for TJX Companies is 52,650MM, an increase of 5.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 92,171K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112,843K shares, representing a decrease of 22.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 1.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,524K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,188K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 19.53% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 29,646K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,034K shares, representing an increase of 15.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 39.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,841K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,557K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 19.31% over the last quarter.

VDIGX - Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 26,775K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,124K shares, representing a decrease of 19.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 7.47% over the last quarter.

TJX Companies Declares $0.33 Dividend

On March 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.33 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $77.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.71%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.63%, the lowest has been 1.38%, and the highest has been 2.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=213).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.45%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

TJX Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of January 30, 2021, the end of the Company's fiscal year, the Company operated a total of 4,572 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and four e-commerce sites. These include 1,271 T.J. Maxx, 1,131 Marshalls, 821 HomeGoods, 48 Sierra, and 34 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 280 Winners, 143 HomeSense, and 102 Marshalls stores in Canada; 602 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 62 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia.

