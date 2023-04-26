Unusual Put Option Trade in Tilray Brands (TLRY) Worth $47.81K

On April 26, 2023 at 09:43:54 ET an unusually large $47.81K block of Put contracts in Tilray Brands (TLRY) was bought, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on May 12, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.43 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 93.68th percentile of all recent large trades made in TLRY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tilray Brands. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLRY is 0.33%, an increase of 122.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.54% to 78,732K shares. The put/call ratio of TLRY is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.15% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tilray Brands is $3.43. The forecasts range from a low of $2.27 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 53.15% from its latest reported closing price of $2.24.

The projected annual revenue for Tilray Brands is $678MM, an increase of 13.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sutton Place Investors holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

BlackRock holds 1,689K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,592K shares, representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 4.39% over the last quarter.

ESML - iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF holds 214K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing an increase of 20.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 21.65% over the last quarter.

Arlington Partners holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Change Path holds 45K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 9.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 98,097.03% over the last quarter.

Tilray Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

