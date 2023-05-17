Unusual Put Option Trade in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Worth $3,475.00K

On May 17, 2023 at 14:24:29 ET an unusually large $3,475.00K block of Put contracts in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) was sold, with a strike price of $590.00 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.15 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.72th percentile of all recent large trades made in TMO options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3731 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thermo Fisher Scientific. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMO is 0.86%, an increase of 2.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.19% to 420,950K shares. The put/call ratio of TMO is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.56% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific is 647.42. The forecasts range from a low of 510.05 to a high of $745.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.56% from its latest reported closing price of 519.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Thermo Fisher Scientific is 44,563MM, an increase of 1.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 40,385K shares representing 10.47% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 12,924K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,545K shares, representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 3.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,922K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,691K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 2.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,066K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,881K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 2.11% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,587K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,124K shares, representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 59.37% over the last quarter.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares $0.35 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $519.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.24%, the lowest has been 0.16%, and the highest has been 0.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.04 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.75 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.59%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Its Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether the customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, the company is here to support them. Its global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.