Unusual Put Option Trade in Tesla (TSLA) Worth $63,229.00K

On April 20, 2023 at 14:40:45 ET an unusually large $63,229.00K block of Put contracts in Tesla (TSLA) was sold, with a strike price of $450.00 / share, expiring in 274 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.40 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TSLA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3854 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesla. This is a decrease of 130 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSLA is 0.89%, a decrease of 39.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 1,552,531K shares. The put/call ratio of TSLA is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.49% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tesla is $203.14. The forecasts range from a low of $24.58 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.49% from its latest reported closing price of $180.59.

The projected annual revenue for Tesla is $118,517MM, an increase of 45.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Fund Management holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 77.59% over the last quarter.

SUSL - iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF holds 447K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 471K shares, representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 31.55% over the last quarter.

Eisler Capital holds 149K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 70.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 46.79% over the last quarter.

Boston Trust Walden holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 103,997.00% over the last quarter.

Accredited Investors holds 46K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 18.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 71.46% over the last quarter.

Tesla Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Since its founding in 2003, Tesla has broken new barriers in developing high-performance automobiles that are not only the world’s best and highest-selling pure electric vehicles—with long range and absolutely no tailpipe emissions—but also the safest, highest-rated cars on the road in the world. Beyond the flagship Model S sedan and the falcon-winged door Model X sports utility vehicle, Tesla also offers a smaller, simpler and more affordable mid-sized sedan, Model 3, which it is expected will truly propel electric vehicles into the mainstream. In addition, with the opening of the Gigafactory and the acquisition of SolarCity, Tesla now offers a full suite of energy products that incorporates solar, storage, and grid services. As the world’s only fully integrated sustainable energy company, Tesla is at the vanguard of the world’s inevitable shift towards a sustainable energy platform.

