Unusual Put Option Trade in Tesla (TSLA) Worth $61,350.00K

On May 1, 2023 at 15:41:20 ET an unusually large $61,350.00K block of Put contracts in Tesla (TSLA) was sold, with a strike price of $366.67 / share, expiring in 263 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.11 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.94th percentile of all recent large trades made in TSLA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3929 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesla. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSLA is 0.93%, a decrease of 31.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.56% to 1,526,852K shares. The put/call ratio of TSLA is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.81% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tesla is $190.29. The forecasts range from a low of $24.58 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.81% from its latest reported closing price of $164.31.

The projected annual revenue for Tesla is $118,517MM, an increase of 37.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Securian Asset Management holds 228K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 61.52% over the last quarter.

Noesis Capital Mangement holds 45K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 57.05% over the last quarter.

VINIX - Vanguard Institutional Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 18,809K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,339K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 56.14% over the last quarter.

AlphaStar Capital Management holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clay Northam Wealth Management holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 51.45% over the last quarter.

Tesla Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Since its founding in 2003, Tesla has broken new barriers in developing high-performance automobiles that are not only the world’s best and highest-selling pure electric vehicles—with long range and absolutely no tailpipe emissions—but also the safest, highest-rated cars on the road in the world. Beyond the flagship Model S sedan and the falcon-winged door Model X sports utility vehicle, Tesla also offers a smaller, simpler and more affordable mid-sized sedan, Model 3, which it is expected will truly propel electric vehicles into the mainstream. In addition, with the opening of the Gigafactory and the acquisition of SolarCity, Tesla now offers a full suite of energy products that incorporates solar, storage, and grid services. As the world’s only fully integrated sustainable energy company, Tesla is at the vanguard of the world’s inevitable shift towards a sustainable energy platform.

