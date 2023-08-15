Unusual Put Option Trade in Tesla (TSLA) Worth $53,843.20K

On August 14, 2023 at 14:43:57 ET an unusually large $53,843.20K block of Put contracts in Tesla (TSLA) was sold, with a strike price of $450.00 / share, expiring in 158 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 36.91 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TSLA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesla. This is an increase of 159 owner(s) or 3.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSLA is 1.10%, an increase of 11.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.33% to 1,478,091K shares. The put/call ratio of TSLA is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.88% Downside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tesla is 240.51. The forecasts range from a low of 24.58 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.88% from its latest reported closing price of 242.65.

The projected annual revenue for Tesla is 118,517MM, an increase of 26.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 83,256K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,593K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 58.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62,757K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,049K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 57.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 50,048K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,110K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 58.75% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 43,760K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,431K shares, representing a decrease of 10.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 47.55% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 32,068K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,471K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 40.29% over the last quarter.

Tesla Background Information

Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Since its founding in 2003, Tesla has broken new barriers in developing high-performance automobiles that are not only the world’s best and highest-selling pure electric vehicles—with long range and absolutely no tailpipe emissions—but also the safest, highest-rated cars on the road in the world. Beyond the flagship Model S sedan and the falcon-winged door Model X sports utility vehicle, Tesla also offers a smaller, simpler and more affordable mid-sized sedan, Model 3, which it is expected will truly propel electric vehicles into the mainstream. In addition, with the opening of the Gigafactory and the acquisition of SolarCity, Tesla now offers a full suite of energy products that incorporates solar, storage, and grid services. As the world’s only fully integrated sustainable energy company, Tesla is at the vanguard of the world’s inevitable shift towards a sustainable energy platform.

