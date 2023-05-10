Unusual Put Option Trade in Tesla (TSLA) Worth $199MM

On May 10, 2023 at 14:30:33 ET an unusually large $199,374.00K block of Put contracts in Tesla (TSLA) was bought, with a strike price of $450.00 / share, expiring in 254 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 8.87 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TSLA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3966 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesla. This is an increase of 143 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSLA is 0.96%, a decrease of 29.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.91% to 1,520,894K shares. The put/call ratio of TSLA is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.50% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tesla is 190.29. The forecasts range from a low of 24.58 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.50% from its latest reported closing price of 169.15.

The projected annual revenue for Tesla is 118,517MM, an increase of 37.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 81,593K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,449K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 55.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62,049K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,374K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 56.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 49,110K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,496K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 55.61% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 48,431K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90,162K shares, representing a decrease of 86.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 76.32% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 32,471K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,508K shares, representing an increase of 15.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 44.28% over the last quarter.

Tesla Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Since its founding in 2003, Tesla has broken new barriers in developing high-performance automobiles that are not only the world’s best and highest-selling pure electric vehicles—with long range and absolutely no tailpipe emissions—but also the safest, highest-rated cars on the road in the world. Beyond the flagship Model S sedan and the falcon-winged door Model X sports utility vehicle, Tesla also offers a smaller, simpler and more affordable mid-sized sedan, Model 3, which it is expected will truly propel electric vehicles into the mainstream. In addition, with the opening of the Gigafactory and the acquisition of SolarCity, Tesla now offers a full suite of energy products that incorporates solar, storage, and grid services. As the world’s only fully integrated sustainable energy company, Tesla is at the vanguard of the world’s inevitable shift towards a sustainable energy platform.

