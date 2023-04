Unusual Put Option Trade in Tesla (TSLA) Worth $173,484.99K

On April 19, 2023 at 15:36:04 ET an unusually large $173,484.99K block of Put contracts in Tesla (TSLA) was sold, with a strike price of $450.00 / share, expiring in 275 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 14.02 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TSLA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3850 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesla. This is a decrease of 148 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSLA is 0.89%, a decrease of 38.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.27% to 1,551,199K shares. The put/call ratio of TSLA is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.22% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tesla is $203.14. The forecasts range from a low of $24.58 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.22% from its latest reported closing price of $184.31.

The projected annual revenue for Tesla is $118,517MM, an increase of 45.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Regentatlantic Capital holds 132K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 69.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 18.42% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 26,726K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,602K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 57.14% over the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria holds 580K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing an increase of 51.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 14.19% over the last quarter.

Shay Capital holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 15.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 21.76% over the last quarter.

SCHG - Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF holds 2,361K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,303K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 28.03% over the last quarter.

Tesla Background Information

Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Since its founding in 2003, Tesla has broken new barriers in developing high-performance automobiles that are not only the world’s best and highest-selling pure electric vehicles—with long range and absolutely no tailpipe emissions—but also the safest, highest-rated cars on the road in the world. Beyond the flagship Model S sedan and the falcon-winged door Model X sports utility vehicle, Tesla also offers a smaller, simpler and more affordable mid-sized sedan, Model 3, which it is expected will truly propel electric vehicles into the mainstream. In addition, with the opening of the Gigafactory and the acquisition of SolarCity, Tesla now offers a full suite of energy products that incorporates solar, storage, and grid services. As the world’s only fully integrated sustainable energy company, Tesla is at the vanguard of the world’s inevitable shift towards a sustainable energy platform.

