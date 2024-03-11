Unusual Put Option Trade in Tesla (TSLA) Worth $106,900.00K

On March 11, 2024 at 15:37:03 ET an unusually large $106,900.00K block of Put contracts in Tesla (TSLA) was sold, with a strike price of $230.00 / share, expiring in 4 day(s) (on March 15, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 31.94 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TSLA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesla. This is an increase of 180 owner(s) or 4.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSLA is 1.08%, a decrease of 9.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.57% to 1,551,850K shares. The put/call ratio of TSLA is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.51% Upside

As of March 11, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tesla is 209.55. The forecasts range from a low of 24.58 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.51% from its latest reported closing price of 175.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tesla is 152,227MM, an increase of 57.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.07.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 84,813K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,006K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 10.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 67,560K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,358K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 10.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 55,256K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,876K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 10.59% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 41,035K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,103K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 10.99% over the last quarter.

Spdr S&p 500 Etf Trust holds 34,311K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,812K shares, representing an increase of 10.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 10.79% over the last quarter.

Tesla Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Since its founding in 2003, Tesla has broken new barriers in developing high-performance automobiles that are not only the world’s best and highest-selling pure electric vehicles—with long range and absolutely no tailpipe emissions—but also the safest, highest-rated cars on the road in the world. Beyond the flagship Model S sedan and the falcon-winged door Model X sports utility vehicle, Tesla also offers a smaller, simpler and more affordable mid-sized sedan, Model 3, which it is expected will truly propel electric vehicles into the mainstream. In addition, with the opening of the Gigafactory and the acquisition of SolarCity, Tesla now offers a full suite of energy products that incorporates solar, storage, and grid services. As the world’s only fully integrated sustainable energy company, Tesla is at the vanguard of the world’s inevitable shift towards a sustainable energy platform.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.