Unusual Put Option Trade in Teekay Tankers Ltd - (TNK) Worth $65.00K

On April 24, 2023 at 10:33:15 ET an unusually large $65.00K block of Put contracts in Teekay Tankers Ltd - (TNK) was bought, with a strike price of $40.00 / share, expiring in 25 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teekay Tankers Ltd -. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 9.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNK is 0.15%, an increase of 90.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.43% to 17,846K shares. The put/call ratio of TNK is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.30% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teekay Tankers Ltd - is $51.80. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 31.30% from its latest reported closing price of $39.45.

The projected annual revenue for Teekay Tankers Ltd - is $642MM, a decrease of 39.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLXSX - Fidelity Flex Small Cap Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 6.55% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 8.77% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 99.90% over the last quarter.

BOAT - SonicShares Global Shipping ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Teekay Tankers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teekay Tankers currently has a fleet of 52 double-hull tankers (including 26 Suezmax tankers, 17 Aframax tankers and nine LR2 product tankers), and also has four time chartered-in tankers. Teekay Tankers' vessels are typically employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its conventional oil tanker business.

