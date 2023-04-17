Unusual Put Option Trade in Teck Resources (TECK) Worth $1,000.00K

On April 17, 2023 at 13:51:30 ET an unusually large $1,000.00K block of Put contracts in Teck Resources (TECK) was sold, with a strike price of $32.00 / share, expiring in 277 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 10.52 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TECK options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 662 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teck Resources. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TECK is 0.67%, an increase of 24.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.58% to 357,603K shares. The put/call ratio of TECK is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teck Resources is $67.62. The forecasts range from a low of $57.68 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 49.53% from its latest reported closing price of $45.22.

The projected annual revenue for Teck Resources is $16,133MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VQNPX - Vanguard Growth and Income Fund Investor Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Yaupon Capital Management holds 442K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares, representing an increase of 51.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 88.91% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Group holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

(NWAKX) - Nationwide AllianzGI International Growth Fund Institutional Service Class holds 240K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares, representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 13.46% over the last quarter.

JJJ Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Teck Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets.

