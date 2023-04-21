Unusual Put Option Trade in TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares (TEL) Worth $372.75K

On April 21, 2023 at 11:00:48 ET an unusually large $372.75K block of Put contracts in TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares (TEL) was sold, with a strike price of $130.00 / share, expiring in 91 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.37 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TEL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1688 funds or institutions reporting positions in TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEL is 0.36%, a decrease of 2.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 370,999K shares. The put/call ratio of TEL is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares is $141.22. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.67% from its latest reported closing price of $127.61.

The projected annual revenue for TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares is $16,287MM, a decrease of 0.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dowling & Yahnke holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 3.66% over the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

South Dakota Investment Council holds 120K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 5.29% over the last quarter.

IVE - iShares S&P 500 Value ETF holds 508K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 441K shares, representing an increase of 13.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 3.54% over the last quarter.

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - STOCK INDEX PORTFOLIO Class I holds 57K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares Declares $0.59 Dividend

On March 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share ($2.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.56 per share.

At the current share price of $127.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.86%, the lowest has been 1.22%, and the highest has been 3.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

TE Connectivity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TE Connectivity is a $12 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Its broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

