Unusual Put Option Trade in Tattooed Chef, Inc (TTCF) Worth $68.75K

On April 4, 2023 at 12:42:29 ET an unusually large $68.75K block of Put contracts in Tattooed Chef, Inc (TTCF) was sold, with a strike price of $2.00 / share, expiring in 17 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.98 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in TTCF options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.94% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tattooed Chef, Inc is $2.04. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 29.94% from its latest reported closing price of $1.57.

The projected annual revenue for Tattooed Chef, Inc is $251MM, an increase of 8.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tattooed Chef, Inc. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTCF is 0.01%, a decrease of 72.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.63% to 15,411K shares. The put/call ratio of TTCF is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,154K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTCF by 76.64% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,109K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 93.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTCF by 282.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,086K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 911K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTCF by 76.17% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 761K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares, representing an increase of 21.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTCF by 69.57% over the last quarter.

Tattooed Chef Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chef's signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef's e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant-based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace.

