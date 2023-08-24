Unusual Put Option Trade in Target (TGT) Worth $9,941.75K

On August 23, 2023 at 15:20:59 ET an unusually large $9,941.75K block of Put contracts in Target (TGT) was sold, with a strike price of $145.00 / share, expiring in 23 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.52 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TGT options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2806 funds or institutions reporting positions in Target. This is a decrease of 225 owner(s) or 7.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGT is 0.33%, a decrease of 14.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 436,092K shares. The put/call ratio of TGT is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.11% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Target is 173.80. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.11% from its latest reported closing price of 124.94.

The projected annual revenue for Target is 112,126MM, an increase of 3.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 32,712K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,088K shares, representing a decrease of 10.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 32.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,252K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,993K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,450K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,905K shares, representing a decrease of 12.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 80.74% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,741K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,640K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 4.04% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 9,838K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Target Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation serves guests at nearly 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week.

