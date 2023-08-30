Unusual Put Option Trade in Target (TGT) Worth $4,787.50K

On August 30, 2023 at 15:09:38 ET an unusually large $4,787.50K block of Put contracts in Target (TGT) was bought, with a strike price of $165.00 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.13 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 86.93th percentile of all recent large trades made in TGT options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2802 funds or institutions reporting positions in Target. This is a decrease of 221 owner(s) or 7.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGT is 0.31%, a decrease of 19.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 433,559K shares. The put/call ratio of TGT is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.81% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Target is 173.80. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 40.81% from its latest reported closing price of 123.43.

The projected annual revenue for Target is 112,126MM, an increase of 3.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 32,712K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,088K shares, representing a decrease of 10.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 32.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,408K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,252K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 25.72% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,450K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,905K shares, representing a decrease of 12.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 182.72% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,989K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,741K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 26.20% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 9,637K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,998K shares, representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Target Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation serves guests at nearly 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week.

