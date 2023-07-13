Unusual Put Option Trade in Tapestry (TPR) Worth $316.00K

On July 13, 2023 at 11:36:09 ET an unusually large $316.00K block of Put contracts in Tapestry (TPR) was sold, with a strike price of $40.00 / share, expiring in 435 day(s) (on September 20, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.72 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TPR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1355 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tapestry. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPR is 0.25%, an increase of 6.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.42% to 267,032K shares. The put/call ratio of TPR is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.50% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tapestry is 51.07. The forecasts range from a low of 38.68 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.50% from its latest reported closing price of 44.22.

The projected annual revenue for Tapestry is 6,968MM, an increase of 4.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,570K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,019K shares, representing an increase of 9.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 15.42% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 8,325K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,045K shares, representing a decrease of 32.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 17.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,325K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,319K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 4.62% over the last quarter.

SEEGX - JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 7,051K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,704K shares, representing an increase of 19.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 9.82% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,178K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,208K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 8.13% over the last quarter.

Tapestry Background Information

Tapestry, Inc. is a New York-based house of modern luxury lifestyle brands. The Company's portfolio includes Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Company and its brands are founded upon a creative and consumer-led view of luxury that stands for inclusivity and approachability. Each of Tapestry's brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies.

