Unusual Put Option Trade in Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Worth $165.09K

On May 19, 2023 at 15:35:00 ET an unusually large $165.09K block of Put contracts in Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) was bought, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 28 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.89 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TNDM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 646 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tandem Diabetes Care. This is a decrease of 83 owner(s) or 11.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNDM is 0.17%, a decrease of 9.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 81,317K shares. The put/call ratio of TNDM is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.22% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tandem Diabetes Care is 54.86. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 85.22% from its latest reported closing price of 29.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tandem Diabetes Care is 909MM, an increase of 14.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,957K shares representing 9.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,850K shares, representing an increase of 18.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,273K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,069K shares, representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 94,489.79% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,915K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,140K shares, representing an increase of 26.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 19.56% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 2,470K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,783K shares, representing a decrease of 12.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 38.64% over the last quarter.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 2,180K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,800K shares, representing a decrease of 28.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 30.84% over the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem's flagship product, the t:slim X2™ insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.