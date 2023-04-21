Unusual Put Option Trade in Taboola.com (TBLA) Worth $10.00K

On April 21, 2023 at 14:53:04 ET an unusually large $10.00K block of Put contracts in Taboola.com (TBLA) was sold, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 0 day(s) (on April 21, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taboola.com. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBLA is 0.80%, an increase of 196.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 90,711K shares. The put/call ratio of TBLA is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 121.92% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Taboola.com is $5.30. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 121.92% from its latest reported closing price of $2.39.

The projected annual revenue for Taboola.com is $1,455MM, an increase of 3.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RBF Capital holds 584K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 89.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBLA by 1,359.45% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 11.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBLA by 99.85% over the last quarter.

SPGM - SPDR(R) Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBLA by 56.41% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing a decrease of 233.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBLA by 47.74% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 375K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBLA by 26.01% over the last quarter.

Taboola.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. More than 14,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

