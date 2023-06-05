Unusual Put Option Trade in T-Mobile US (TMUS) Worth $7,108.50K

On June 5, 2023 at 15:44:05 ET an unusually large $7,108.50K block of Put contracts in T-Mobile US (TMUS) was bought, with a strike price of $200.00 / share, expiring in 165 day(s) (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.90 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TMUS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2308 funds or institutions reporting positions in T-Mobile US. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMUS is 0.63%, a decrease of 6.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 626,822K shares. The put/call ratio of TMUS is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.62% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for T-Mobile US is 183.16. The forecasts range from a low of 149.48 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 39.62% from its latest reported closing price of 131.19.

The projected annual revenue for T-Mobile US is 84,578MM, an increase of 6.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 41,108K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company.

Softbank Group holds 39,772K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 32,746K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,182K shares, representing an increase of 32.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 42.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,877K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,909K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 4.63% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 16,033K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,597K shares, representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 15.71% over the last quarter.

T-Mobile US Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint.

