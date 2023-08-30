Unusual Put Option Trade in T-Mobile US (TMUS) Worth $5,325.25K

On August 30, 2023 at 15:54:28 ET an unusually large $5,325.25K block of Put contracts in T-Mobile US (TMUS) was bought, with a strike price of $200.00 / share, expiring in 79 day(s) (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.77 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.12th percentile of all recent large trades made in TMUS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2276 funds or institutions reporting positions in T-Mobile US. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMUS is 0.59%, a decrease of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.73% to 566,579K shares. The put/call ratio of TMUS is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.10% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for T-Mobile US is 182.63. The forecasts range from a low of 149.48 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 35.10% from its latest reported closing price of 135.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for T-Mobile US is 84,578MM, an increase of 7.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 43,338K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,772K shares, representing an increase of 8.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 37,195K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,746K shares, representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 128.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,713K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,877K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 16,071K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,033K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 17.78% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,714K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,821K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 13.82% over the last quarter.

T-Mobile US Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.