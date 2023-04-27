Unusual Put Option Trade in T-Mobile US (TMUS) Worth $436.57K

On April 27, 2023 at 15:13:26 ET an unusually large $436.57K block of Put contracts in T-Mobile US (TMUS) was sold, with a strike price of $148.00 / share, expiring in 1 day(s) (on April 28, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.68 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.17th percentile of all recent large trades made in TMUS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2259 funds or institutions reporting positions in T-Mobile US. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMUS is 0.64%, a decrease of 14.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 615,432K shares. The put/call ratio of TMUS is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.22% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for T-Mobile US is $182.71. The forecasts range from a low of $149.48 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 23.22% from its latest reported closing price of $148.28.

The projected annual revenue for T-Mobile US is $84,578MM, an increase of 6.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advanced Series Trust - Ast T. Rowe Price Large-cap Growth Portfolio holds 84K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 85.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 628.97% over the last quarter.

JLPSX - JPMorgan U.S. Large Cap Core Plus Fund Class I holds 86K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares, representing a decrease of 84.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 34.28% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 173K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing a decrease of 14.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 99.91% over the last quarter.

GBCIX - The Gabelli Dividend Growth Fund Class I holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 17.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 13.56% over the last quarter.

Garde Capital holds 31K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 5.04% over the last quarter.

T-Mobile US Background Information

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint.

