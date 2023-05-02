Unusual Put Option Trade in Synchrony Financial (SYF) Worth $171.34K

On May 2, 2023 at 10:19:54 ET an unusually large $171.34K block of Put contracts in Synchrony Financial (SYF) was bought, with a strike price of $26.00 / share, expiring in 45 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.24 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.28th percentile of all recent large trades made in SYF options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synchrony Financial. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYF is 0.20%, a decrease of 1.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.86% to 482,273K shares. The put/call ratio of SYF is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.91% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synchrony Financial is $37.79. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 30.91% from its latest reported closing price of $28.87.

The projected annual revenue for Synchrony Financial is $16,794MM, an increase of 111.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ONEV - SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 4.04% over the last quarter.

PARUS FINANCE holds 94K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing a decrease of 45.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 37.37% over the last quarter.

IQSU - IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 6.44% over the last quarter.

HCESX - The ESG Growth Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 15.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 7.78% over the last quarter.

Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 436K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares, representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 19.04% over the last quarter.

Synchrony Financial Declares $0.23 Dividend

On April 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 2, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $28.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.19%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.68%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 6.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Synchrony Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synchrony is a premier consumer financial services company. The Company delivers a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables its partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. It's one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; it also offers co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

