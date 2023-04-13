Unusual Put Option Trade in Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Worth $70.50K

On April 13, 2023 at 13:20:18 ET an unusually large $70.50K block of Put contracts in Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) was sold, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 190 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.41 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 52.58th percentile of all recent large trades made in SG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sweetgreen, Inc.. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 11.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SG is 0.25%, a decrease of 42.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.25% to 93,884K shares. The put/call ratio of SG is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.13% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sweetgreen, Inc. is $11.56. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 50.13% from its latest reported closing price of $7.70.

The projected annual revenue for Sweetgreen, Inc. is $654MM, an increase of 39.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Advisers holds 84K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 407K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares, representing an increase of 18.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SG by 32.33% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 19.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 80.07% over the last quarter.

TRZIX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 55.64% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 487K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares, representing an increase of 24.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 87.78% over the last quarter.

Sweetgreen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sweetgreen is an American fast casual restaurant chain that serves salads. It was founded in August 2007 by Nicolas Jammet, Nathaniel Ru, and Jonathan Neman, three months after they graduated from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

