Unusual Put Option Trade in Sunpower (SPWR) Worth $474.00K

On August 30, 2023 at 15:56:50 ET an unusually large $474.00K block of Put contracts in Sunpower (SPWR) was sold, with a strike price of $11.00 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.67 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPWR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 541 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunpower. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPWR is 0.08%, a decrease of 16.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.34% to 87,743K shares. The put/call ratio of SPWR is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.91% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunpower is 12.12. The forecasts range from a low of 6.72 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 76.91% from its latest reported closing price of 6.85.

The projected annual revenue for Sunpower is 2,040MM, an increase of 8.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 6,803K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,647K shares, representing an increase of 46.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 455.60% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,033K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 4,195K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,423K shares, representing a decrease of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 581.79% over the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 2,859K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,730K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 15.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,746K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,674K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 32.92% over the last quarter.

Sunpower Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in California'sSilicon Valley, SunPower is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities.

