Unusual Put Option Trade in Stratasys (SSYS) Worth $616.77K

On April 4, 2023 at 11:56:50 ET an unusually large $616.77K block of Put contracts in Stratasys (SSYS) was sold, with a strike price of $17.50 / share, expiring in 164 days (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.73 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in SSYS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.31% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stratasys is $18.72. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 14.31% from its latest reported closing price of $16.38.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Stratasys is $669MM, an increase of 2.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stratasys. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSYS is 0.16%, a decrease of 13.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 49,587K shares. The put/call ratio of SSYS is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 3,979K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,417K shares, representing an increase of 39.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSYS by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,055K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,421K shares, representing a decrease of 11.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSYS by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,881K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,620K shares, representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSYS by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,769K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,757K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSYS by 22.41% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 1,759K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,573K shares, representing an increase of 10.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSYS by 14.44% over the last quarter.

Stratasys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.