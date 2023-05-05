Unusual Put Option Trade in StoneCo Ltd - (STNE) Worth $216.36K

On May 5, 2023 at 11:09:01 ET an unusually large $216.36K block of Put contracts in StoneCo Ltd - (STNE) was sold, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 259 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.14 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.42th percentile of all recent large trades made in STNE options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in StoneCo Ltd -. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STNE is 0.39%, an increase of 11.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.48% to 242,343K shares. The put/call ratio of STNE is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.20% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for StoneCo Ltd - is 12.27. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.20% from its latest reported closing price of 12.68.

The projected annual revenue for StoneCo Ltd - is 11,701MM, an increase of 29.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madrone Advisors holds 25,339K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 12,021K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,121K shares, representing an increase of 65.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 145.86% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 10,695K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 9,374K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,495K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 20.95% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 9,374K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,495K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 6.81% over the last quarter.

StoneCo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce seamlessly across in-store, online, and mobile channels. Stone has developed a deep client-centric culture that seeks to delight our clients rather than to simply provide them with a solution or service. Stone serves clients of all sizes and types that transact online, offline or have an omni-channel sales approach. Stone also serves many integrated partners, which use or embed Stone’s solutions into their own offerings to enable their customers to conduct commerce more conveniently.

