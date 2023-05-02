Unusual Put Option Trade in Stitch Fix Inc - (SFIX) Worth $127.31K

On May 2, 2023 at 09:39:54 ET an unusually large $127.31K block of Put contracts in Stitch Fix Inc - (SFIX) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 262 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SFIX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stitch Fix Inc -. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFIX is 0.05%, an increase of 15.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 84,302K shares. The put/call ratio of SFIX is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.55% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stitch Fix Inc - is $4.54. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 37.55% from its latest reported closing price of $3.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Stitch Fix Inc - is $1,681MM, a decrease of 8.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Squarepoint Ops holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

QASGX - Federated MDT Small Cap Growth Fund Shares holds 700K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares, representing a decrease of 36.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 5.56% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 74K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing a decrease of 66.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 53.54% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 26.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,525K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares, representing an increase of 30.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 9.88% over the last quarter.

Stitch Fix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stitch Fix is an online personal styling service that is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO Katrina Lake. Since then, we've helped millions of women, men, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized selections of apparel, shoes, and accessories, curated by Stitch Fix stylists and algorithms.

See all Stitch Fix Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.