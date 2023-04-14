Unusual Put Option Trade in Stem (STEM) Worth $150.00K

On April 14, 2023 at 15:37:33 ET an unusually large $150.00K block of Put contracts in Stem (STEM) was bought, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 98 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.22 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 90.24th percentile of all recent large trades made in STEM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stem. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STEM is 0.14%, a decrease of 18.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.31% to 101,879K shares. The put/call ratio of STEM is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 186.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stem is $14.62. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 186.67% from its latest reported closing price of $5.10.

The projected annual revenue for Stem is $654MM, an increase of 80.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GWM Advisors holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Principal Financial Group holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 20.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 47.52% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - VanEck Global Natural Resources Portfolio holds 1,113K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares, representing an increase of 13.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 23.87% over the last quarter.

Vident Investment Advisory holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 9.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 77.32% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 58K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 40.00% over the last quarter.

Stem Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stem provides solutions that address the challenges of today's dynamic energy market. By combining advanced energy storage solutions with Athena™, a world-classAI-powered analytics platform, Stem enables customers and partners to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation and grid power. Stem's solutions help enterprise customers bene t from a clean, adaptive energy infrastructure and achieve a wide variety of goals, including expense reduction, resilience, sustainability, environmental and corporate responsibility and innovation. Stem also oQers full support for solar partners interested in adding storage to standalone, community or commercial solar projects - both behind and in front of the meter.

