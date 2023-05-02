Unusual Put Option Trade in Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Worth $94.68K

On May 2, 2023 at 11:26:26 ET an unusually large $94.68K block of Put contracts in Starwood Property Trust (STWD) was bought, with a strike price of $17.00 / share, expiring in 136 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.11 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.75th percentile of all recent large trades made in STWD options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 732 funds or institutions reporting positions in Starwood Property Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STWD is 0.28%, an increase of 11.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 153,623K shares. The put/call ratio of STWD is 2.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.31% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Starwood Property Trust is $23.68. The forecasts range from a low of $19.70 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 35.31% from its latest reported closing price of $17.50.

The projected annual revenue for Starwood Property Trust is $2,059MM, an increase of 231.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fmr holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 17.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STWD by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 169K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing an increase of 41.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STWD by 81.69% over the last quarter.

Tradition Wealth Management holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 26.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STWD by 99.93% over the last quarter.

VCGAX - Growth & Income Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VASFX - Vanguard Alternative Strategies Fund Investor Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 8.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STWD by 4.28% over the last quarter.

Starwood Property Trust Declares $0.48 Dividend

On March 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

At the current share price of $17.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.97%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.26%, the lowest has been 7.19%, and the highest has been 21.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.13 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.68. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Starwood Property Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Starwood Property Trust is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $65 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $17 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets.

