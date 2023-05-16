Unusual Put Option Trade in Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Worth $151.38K

On May 16, 2023 at 10:19:16 ET an unusually large $151.38K block of Put contracts in Starwood Property Trust (STWD) was bought, with a strike price of $16.00 / share, expiring in 94 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.07 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 86.73th percentile of all recent large trades made in STWD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 722 funds or institutions reporting positions in Starwood Property Trust. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 3.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STWD is 0.22%, a decrease of 5.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.21% to 165,922K shares. The put/call ratio of STWD is 2.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.27% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Starwood Property Trust is 22.22. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 34.27% from its latest reported closing price of 16.55.

The projected annual revenue for Starwood Property Trust is 2,059MM, an increase of 266.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,973K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,744K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STWD by 4.67% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,577K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,459K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STWD by 5.39% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,310K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,089K shares, representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STWD by 7.80% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 4,634K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,990K shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STWD by 1.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,404K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,150K shares, representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STWD by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Starwood Property Trust Declares $0.48 Dividend

On March 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

At the current share price of $16.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.28%, the lowest has been 7.19%, and the highest has been 21.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.14 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Starwood Property Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Starwood Property Trust is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $65 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $17 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets.

Key filings for this company:

