Unusual Put Option Trade in Starbucks (SBUX) Worth $420.39K

On April 13, 2023 at 10:12:07 ET an unusually large $420.39K block of Put contracts in Starbucks (SBUX) was sold, with a strike price of $105.00 / share, expiring in 36 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.45 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SBUX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Starbucks. This is an increase of 179 owner(s) or 5.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBUX is 0.36%, a decrease of 26.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 942,288K shares. The put/call ratio of SBUX is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.15% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Starbucks is $114.20. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $144.90. The average price target represents an increase of 8.15% from its latest reported closing price of $105.60.

The projected annual revenue for Starbucks is $36,596MM, an increase of 11.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCBAX - The Covered Bridge Fund Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 50.35% over the last quarter.

MFS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST II - MFS Global Growth Portfolio Initial Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 45.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 25.30% over the last quarter.

Cutler Investment Counsel holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 10.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 89.25% over the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 444.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 63.55% over the last quarter.

Haverford Trust holds 1,075K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Starbucks Declares $0.53 Dividend

On April 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share ($2.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share.

At the current share price of $105.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.01%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.03%, the lowest has been 1.43%, and the highest has been 2.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Starbucks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with nearly 33,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup.

