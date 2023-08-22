Unusual Put Option Trade in SSgA Active Trust - SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Worth $929.22K

On August 22, 2023 at 12:15:02 ET an unusually large $929.22K block of Put contracts in SSgA Active Trust - SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was bought, with a strike price of $430.00 / share, expiring in 59 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.04 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 84.55th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPY options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3556 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSgA Active Trust - SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPY is 3.58%, an increase of 3.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 556,550K shares. The put/call ratio of SPY is 2.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 59,670K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,189K shares, representing an increase of 12.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 779.46% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 37,920K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,082K shares, representing a decrease of 5.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 72.85% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 31,398K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,297K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 71.31% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 19,288K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,454K shares, representing an increase of 40.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 41.33% over the last quarter.

Ctc holds 14,557K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,835K shares, representing an increase of 66.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 189.24% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.