Unusual Put Option Trade in SSgA Active Trust - SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Worth $1,416.48K

On July 14, 2023 at 16:02:51 ET an unusually large $1,416.48K block of Put contracts in SSgA Active Trust - SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was bought, with a strike price of $450.00 / share, expiring in 35 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.06 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 85.79th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3535 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSgA Active Trust - SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPY is 3.48%, an increase of 57.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.46% to 558,717K shares. The put/call ratio of SPY is 2.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 52,189K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,319K shares, representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 4.96% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 40,082K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,800K shares, representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 8.25% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 32,297K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,827K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 75.78% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 30,804K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,509K shares, representing an increase of 88.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 13.96% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 18,345K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,296K shares, representing an increase of 16.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 7.96% over the last quarter.

