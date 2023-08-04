Unusual Put Option Trade in SSgA Active Trust - Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) Worth $2,360.30K

On August 4, 2023 at 10:32:34 ET an unusually large $2,360.30K block of Put contracts in SSgA Active Trust - Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) was bought, with a strike price of $106.00 / share, expiring in 42 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.18 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.43th percentile of all recent large trades made in XLI options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1117 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSgA Active Trust - Industrial Select Sector SPDR. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XLI is 0.62%, a decrease of 9.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.68% to 147,440K shares. The put/call ratio of XLI is 2.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 21,115K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,092K shares, representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLI by 75.10% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 15,393K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,934K shares, representing an increase of 28.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLI by 59.85% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,296K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,913K shares, representing a decrease of 19.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLI by 20.32% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 6,969K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988K shares, representing an increase of 71.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLI by 229.25% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 3,865K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,704K shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLI by 65.43% over the last quarter.

