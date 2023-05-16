Unusual Put Option Trade in SSgA Active Trust - Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) Worth $214.50K

On May 16, 2023 at 10:24:30 ET an unusually large $214.50K block of Put contracts in SSgA Active Trust - Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) was bought, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 248 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.04 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 84.76th percentile of all recent large trades made in XLF options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1461 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSgA Active Trust - Financial Select Sector SPDR. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 3.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XLF is 0.62%, an increase of 8.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.63% to 671,187K shares. The put/call ratio of XLF is 1.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 98,192K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,165K shares, representing an increase of 60.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLF by 73.47% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 64,738K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,494K shares, representing a decrease of 30.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLF by 83.43% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 44,358K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,301K shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLF by 68.30% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 14,056K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,440K shares, representing a decrease of 123.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLF by 67.34% over the last quarter.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 13,646K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,941K shares, representing an increase of 12.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLF by 0.45% over the last quarter.

