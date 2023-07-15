Unusual Put Option Trade in SSgA Active Trust - Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) Worth $300.30K

On July 14, 2023 at 15:00:31 ET an unusually large $300.30K block of Put contracts in SSgA Active Trust - Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) was bought, with a strike price of $66.00 / share, expiring in 21 day(s) (on August 4, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.95 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in XLC options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 687 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSgA Active Trust - Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XLC is 0.57%, an increase of 17.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.36% to 154,763K shares. The put/call ratio of XLC is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 36,889K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,453K shares, representing a decrease of 9.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLC by 74.67% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,529K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,829K shares, representing an increase of 7.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLC by 84.87% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 5,280K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,934K shares, representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLC by 19.98% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 5,161K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,082K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLC by 60.55% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 4,968K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,304K shares, representing an increase of 73.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLC by 471,525.51% over the last quarter.

