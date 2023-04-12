Unusual Put Option Trade in Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Worth $90.00K

On April 12, 2023 at 10:34:58 ET an unusually large $90.00K block of Put contracts in Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) was bought, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 37 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.34 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.18 percentile of all recent large trades made in SFM options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.51% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sprouts Farmers Market is $33.58. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.51% from its latest reported closing price of $34.44.

The projected annual revenue for Sprouts Farmers Market is $6,852MM, an increase of 6.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 844 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprouts Farmers Market. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 6.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFM is 0.22%, a decrease of 11.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 122,759K shares. The put/call ratio of SFM is 1.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,202K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,222K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 9.07% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,088K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,923K shares, representing a decrease of 16.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 3.08% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,861K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,871K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 0.58% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,269K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,136K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 6.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,247K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,213K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 8.84% over the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide.

