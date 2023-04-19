Unusual Put Option Trade in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) Worth $37.50K

On April 19, 2023 at 10:15:54 ET an unusually large $37.50K block of Put contracts in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) was bought, with a strike price of $28.00 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in URNM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. This is an increase of 100 owner(s) or 10,000.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URNM is 0.14%, an increase of 539,440.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39,666,066.67% to 4,760K shares. The put/call ratio of URNM is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 70K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 62.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URNM by 18.03% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URNM by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 55K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 67.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URNM by 37.35% over the last quarter.

Money Concepts Capital holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 83.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URNM by 119.36% over the last quarter.

Larson Financial Group holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 48.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URNM by 99.92% over the last quarter.

