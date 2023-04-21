Unusual Put Option Trade in Splunk (SPLK) Worth $342.50K

On April 21, 2023 at 10:54:02 ET an unusually large $342.50K block of Put contracts in Splunk (SPLK) was bought, with a strike price of $90.00 / share, expiring in 91 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.12 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 85.40th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPLK options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Splunk. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPLK is 0.31%, an increase of 11.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 160,896K shares. The put/call ratio of SPLK is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.87% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Splunk is $118.61. The forecasts range from a low of $86.86 to a high of $181.65. The average price target represents an increase of 29.87% from its latest reported closing price of $91.33.

The projected annual revenue for Splunk is $4,119MM, an increase of 12.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QYLD - Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF holds 100K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 11.75% over the last quarter.

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Glassy Mountain Advisors holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 99.91% over the last quarter.

VTCLX - Vanguard Tax-Managed Capital Appreciation Fund Admiral Shares holds 58K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TWCGX - Growth Fund Investor Class holds 563K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Splunk Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Splunk Inc. turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, and analyze and act on data at any scale.

