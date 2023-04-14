Unusual Put Option Trade in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (SPR) Worth $207.97K

On April 14, 2023 at 10:58:49 ET an unusually large $207.97K block of Put contracts in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (SPR) was bought, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 35 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.05 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 86.10th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPR is 0.19%, a decrease of 3.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 101,614K shares. The put/call ratio of SPR is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.40% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings is $40.02. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.40% from its latest reported closing price of $35.60.

The projected annual revenue for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings is $6,173MM, an increase of 22.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWV - iShares Russell 3000 ETF holds 30K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 26.63% over the last quarter.

VSFAX - Federated Clover Small Value Fund Shares holds 51K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 17.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 8.58% over the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 255K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing an increase of 17.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 69.93% over the last quarter.

CUSRX - Cullen Small Cap Value Fund Retail Class holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 26.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 53.87% over the last quarter.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe.

