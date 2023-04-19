Unusual Put Option Trade in Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) Worth $390.00K

On April 19, 2023 at 12:08:52 ET an unusually large $390.00K block of Put contracts in Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) was bought, with a strike price of $60.00 / share, expiring in 93 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.93 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPB options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spectrum Brands Holdings. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 4.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPB is 0.30%, an increase of 27.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 50,365K shares. The put/call ratio of SPB is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.32% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spectrum Brands Holdings is $82.33. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.32% from its latest reported closing price of $69.00.

The projected annual revenue for Spectrum Brands Holdings is $3,195MM, an increase of 3.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CSF - VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 79.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 537.32% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 79K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 112K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing a decrease of 6.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 37.82% over the last quarter.

EQAL - Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 28.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 15.65% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,196K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,223K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 10.48% over the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Declares $0.42 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 received the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

At the current share price of $69.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.43%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.65%, the lowest has been 1.58%, and the highest has been 6.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.74 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature's Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS® and Eukanuba® (Europe only), Digest-eeze™, Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag® and Liquid Fence®.

