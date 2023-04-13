Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR(R) S&P(R) Retail ETF (XRT) Worth $2,480.00K

On April 13, 2023 at 11:19:11 ET an unusually large $2,480.00K block of Put contracts in SPDR(R) S&P(R) Retail ETF (XRT) was sold, with a strike price of $61.00 / share, expiring in 64 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.17 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in XRT options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR(R) S&P(R) Retail ETF. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XRT is 0.81%, an increase of 140.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.86% to 25,991K shares. The put/call ratio of XRT is 2.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 1,100K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Stifel Financial holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRT by 99.98% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 298K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 776K shares, representing a decrease of 160.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRT by 65.00% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cetera Advisors holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 40.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRT by 47.82% over the last quarter.

