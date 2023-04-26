Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) Worth $2,156.88K

On April 26, 2023 at 14:47:46 ET an unusually large $2,156.88K block of Put contracts in SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) was sold, with a strike price of $152.00 / share, expiring in 51 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.17 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in XOP options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XOP is 0.41%, an increase of 5.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.41% to 33,667K shares. The put/call ratio of XOP is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banque Pictet & Cie holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 38.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOP by 68.81% over the last quarter.

ERn Financial holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOP by 6.71% over the last quarter.

Caz Investments holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Atom Investors holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

We Are One Seven holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 75.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOP by 546.80% over the last quarter.

