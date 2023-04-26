Unusual Put Option Trade in SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) Worth $12,797.10K

On April 26, 2023 at 12:14:55 ET an unusually large $12,797.10K block of Put contracts in SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) was bought, with a strike price of $170.00 / share, expiring in 51 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 27.86 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in XOP options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XOP is 0.41%, an increase of 5.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.41% to 33,667K shares. The put/call ratio of XOP is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Montag A & Associates holds 14K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 71K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing a decrease of 295.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOP by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 37.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOP by 48.38% over the last quarter.

First Republic Investment Management holds 213K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares, representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOP by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Cetera Advisor Networks holds 152K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOP by 24.40% over the last quarter.

